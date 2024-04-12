Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $213.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $213.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRV. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.41.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $220.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.