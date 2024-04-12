U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $46.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

