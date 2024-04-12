V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Williams Trading restated a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.23.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in V.F. by 20.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in V.F. by 11.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 168,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $1,414,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

