Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Director Sells $779,700.00 in Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $514,300.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $49.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.19. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

