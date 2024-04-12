Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,597,983.96 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 49,828 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,597,983.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,948,932 shares in the company, valued at $800,112,249.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ice Mountain Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $1,614,534.96.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758,186 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.