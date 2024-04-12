Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Insider Sells $2,012,461.52 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $54.99 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 323.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

