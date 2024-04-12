Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $109.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.26. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

