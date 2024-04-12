Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $1,100.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $848.27.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $983.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $482.74 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $937.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $787.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $7,930,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,192,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

