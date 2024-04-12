TD Cowen Raises Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $60.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GBX. Stephens raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX opened at $53.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 249,720 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

