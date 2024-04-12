Bank of America Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $165.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.67.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $157.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.58. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 265.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

