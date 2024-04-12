Barclays Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $550.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $592.42.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $628.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $600.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.69. The company has a market cap of $272.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.