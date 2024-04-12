Oil States International’s (OIS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Oil States International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 2.56. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.22 million. Oil States International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oil States International will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

Oil States International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Oil States International by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

