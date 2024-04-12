Wedbush Increases CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Price Target to $19.00

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

CXW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

CoreCivic stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.81. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CoreCivic by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

