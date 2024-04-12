Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $272.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Shares of BA opened at $173.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11, a PEG ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.14. Boeing has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

