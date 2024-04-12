Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $198.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $189.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

