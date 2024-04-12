Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Fluent has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.50.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
