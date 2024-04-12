Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Fluent has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

About Fluent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 204.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at $263,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.