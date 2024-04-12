Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Raised to $19.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DNUT. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.31.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT opened at $14.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

