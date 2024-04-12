Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given New $107.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPD. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $106.43 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.51.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

