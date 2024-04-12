MGO Global (MGOL) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 91 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MGO Global to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, suggesting that its stock price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGO Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.56 MGO Global Competitors $1.75 billion $85.79 million 1,238.31

Profitability

MGO Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares MGO Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -6.25% -912.57% -6.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of MGO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MGO Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 354 1701 2709 38 2.51

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 27.29%. Given MGO Global’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

MGO Global peers beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. MGO Global, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

