Stifel Nicolaus Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $430.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.70.

Shares of ISRG opened at $392.26 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

