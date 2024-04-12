American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $80.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIG. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Get American International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $74.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.