APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

APG opened at $39.38 on Monday. APi Group has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in APi Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in APi Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

