Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.72.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $249.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.91. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.