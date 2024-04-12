Amer Sports’ (AS) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their market perform rating on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.50.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

AS opened at $15.05 on Monday. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

