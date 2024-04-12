Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) vs. Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Financial Analysis

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intel and Ebang International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $54.23 billion 2.93 $1.69 billion $0.39 96.49 Ebang International $11.35 million 3.87 -$43.89 million N/A N/A

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Intel has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Intel and Ebang International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 4 19 5 0 2.04 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intel presently has a consensus target price of $42.69, indicating a potential upside of 13.45%. Given Intel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intel is more favorable than Ebang International.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 3.11% 1.64% 0.92% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intel beats Ebang International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products. It also offers silicon devices and software products; and optimization solutions for workloads, such as AI, cryptography, security, storage, networking, and leverages various features supporting diverse compute environments. In addition, the company develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving technologies and solutions; and provides advanced process technologies backed by an ecosystem of IP, EDA, and design services, as well as systems of chips, including advanced packaging technologies, software and accelerate bring-up, and integration of chips and driving standards. Further, it delivers and deploys intelligent edge platforms that allow developers to achieve agility and drive automation using AI for efficient operations with data integrity, as well as provides hardware and software platforms, tools, and ecosystem partnerships for digital transformation from the cloud to edge. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud service providers, and other manufacturers and service providers. It has a strategic agreement with Synopsys, Inc. to develop EDA and IP solutions; and ARM that enables chip designers to build optimized compute SoCs on the Intel 18A process. Intel Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

