The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $22.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. AES’s payout ratio is 209.09%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

