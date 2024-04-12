Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price at $144.00

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $1,138,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 28.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 64.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 44.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

RGLD opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.66. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

