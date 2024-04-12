LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RAMP

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.9 %

RAMP stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.36 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.