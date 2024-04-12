Morgan Stanley Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $45.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.45.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

