Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their neutral rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

CMCSA opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

