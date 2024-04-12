Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $124.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $150.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 181.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

