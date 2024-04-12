Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.8 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787,485 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

