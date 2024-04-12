StockNews.com Lowers National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,781 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

