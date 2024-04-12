Barclays Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $133.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $122.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.62.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of APO opened at $112.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

