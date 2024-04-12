Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Scotiabank

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Stock Up 3.1 %

Pan American Silver stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 104.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.