Head to Head Analysis: Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Travere Therapeutics and Baudax Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travere Therapeutics 0 6 9 0 2.60 Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.85, suggesting a potential upside of 166.76%. Given Travere Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Travere Therapeutics is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baudax Bio has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Travere Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travere Therapeutics -56.02% -177.97% -44.19% Baudax Bio N/A N/A -175.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and Baudax Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travere Therapeutics $145.24 million 3.51 -$111.40 million ($1.61) -4.16 Baudax Bio $1.27 million 0.90 -$58.79 million ($9.23) 0.00

Baudax Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Travere Therapeutics. Travere Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baudax Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Travere Therapeutics beats Baudax Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones. The company's clinical-stage programs consist of Sparsentan, a novel investigational product candidate, which has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis in the U.S. and Europe; and Pegtibatinase (TVT-058), a novel investigational human enzyme replacement candidate being evaluated for the treatment of classical homocystinuria. It has a cooperative research and development agreement with National Institutes of Health's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and Alagille Syndrome Alliance for the identification of potential small molecule therapeutics for Alagille syndrome. The company was formerly known as Retrophin, Inc. and changed its name to Travere Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies. Baudax Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

