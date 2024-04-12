Barclays Boosts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $179.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $146.00 to $179.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.65.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $263.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.11 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.33 and its 200-day moving average is $149.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 234,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,304,014.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,539 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,776. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

