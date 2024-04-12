Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Lowered to $90.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DAR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.82.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of DAR opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,448,000 after purchasing an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after buying an additional 446,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,812,000 after buying an additional 96,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.