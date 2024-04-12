Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) PT at C$47.25

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTT shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$43.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.74. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$33.72 and a 12 month high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finning International will post 3.9857007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

