Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,882,000 after buying an additional 1,235,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,373,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 412,984 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,735,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 181,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,954,000 after purchasing an additional 354,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.12.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.11%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

