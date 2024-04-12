Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR
Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,882,000 after buying an additional 1,235,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,373,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 412,984 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,735,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 181,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,954,000 after purchasing an additional 354,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance
Shares of REXR opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.12.
Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.11%.
About Rexford Industrial Realty
Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rexford Industrial Realty
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.