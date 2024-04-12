Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $143.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $126.13 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $319.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 571,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 68,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

