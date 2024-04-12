Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRME. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Trading Down 1.4 %

PRME stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. Prime Medicine has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prime Medicine

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 14.2% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after acquiring an additional 103,118 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,221,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after buying an additional 47,788 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.