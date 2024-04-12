Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $62.80 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $51.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $83.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

