CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

CTO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTO

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CTO opened at $16.89 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $385.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,066.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,074,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 764.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.