Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $317.80 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

