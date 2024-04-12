Seaport Res Ptn Downgrades Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. Sphere Entertainment has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The business had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 76,139 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,181,188.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 76,139 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,181,188.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $618,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 245,669 shares of company stock worth $10,706,120. 24.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

