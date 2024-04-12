Piper Sandler Increases ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target to $40.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHX. Barclays raised their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.4 %

ChampionX stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.44. ChampionX has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $39.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 91.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in ChampionX by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in ChampionX by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 601,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 204,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

