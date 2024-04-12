Energy Vault’s (NRGV) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Energy Vault Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NRGV opened at $1.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Energy Vault has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $185.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Vault will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $33,431.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,175 shares of company stock valued at $119,282. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Energy Vault by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

