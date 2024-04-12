51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of COE stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.62.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
