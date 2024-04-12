51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of COE stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.62.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

