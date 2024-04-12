StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
